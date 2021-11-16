Carbon Monoxide Awareness Month safety tips from Texas Gas Service
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Gas Service is sharing carbon monoxide tips to help keep you safe.
"Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless, and tasteless gas created by the incomplete or improper burning of fuel and can occur any time of year," said Matt Carlquist, Safety and Health Manager for Texas Gas Service, in a news release.
"It’s important to remember CO doesn’t just come from gas appliances; it can also come from vehicle exhaust and the improper use of generators, grills, and space heaters," Carlquist adds.
5 Tips to Reduce Potential Carbon Monoxide Exposure
- Install and maintain a carbon monoxide detector, which are available at most retail stores.
- Pay attention to the flame color on your natural gas appliances. A yellow flame, instead of a blue flame, is a potential warning sign that the appliance is not operating or venting properly. Ifyou see a yellow flame, turn off your burner and call 800-959-5325.
- Never use a natural gas range or outdoor space heater to heat your home.
- Check for proper ventilation of your appliances and chimney flues.
- Practice regular maintenance. Clean or replace your furnace filters regularly and have a qualified contractor inspect your heating equipment and natural gas appliances annually.
Symptoms of Carbon Monoxide Exposure
- Flu-like symptoms
- Headache
- Dizziness
- Ringing in the ears
- Fatigue
- Vomiting
What to Do if Exposed to Carbon Monoxide
In some circumstances, carbon monoxide exposure can be deadly. If you experience the symptoms mentioned above or suspect the presence of carbon monoxide, immediately leave the house or building, then call 911 to request medical assistance.
