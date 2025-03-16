Austin elementary school teacher used AI to create explicit images of students, principal says

The Brief Austin ISD elementary school teacher Carl Innmon is facing new charges, says Baranoff Elementary principal Alex Hassett. Hassett says in a letter to parents that the new charges stem from AI-generated materials he created using photos of students within his classroom. He is currently in the Travis County jail.



An Austin ISD elementary school teacher used AI to create explicit material using photos of students in his classroom, says Baranoff Elementary principal Alex Hassett.

In a letter to families on March 15, Hassett says that 50-year-old Carl David Innmon was arrested this past week on a charge of first-degree felony possession of child pornography, and is now facing additional charges.

Innmon taught fifth grade at Baranoff Elementary in southwest Austin, according to Hassett and the school's website.

What is Carl Innmon charged with?

Carl David Innmon (Texas DPS)

What we know:

According to Hassett, Innmon has been charged with:

Possession of child pornography (first-degree felony)

Possession of child pornography with intent to promote (second-degree felony)

Possession/promotion of lewd visual material depicting a child (state jail felony)

Innmon had posted bond on the initial charge, says Hassett, but was arrested again on March 14.

He is currently in the Travis County jail, according to jail records. Bond has been set at a collective $30,000 for the two new charges. He previously posted $75,000 for the initial charge, which includes the stipulation that he has no contact with minors.

His next court appearance is currently scheduled for Thursday, April 10.

What they're saying:

"I am deeply saddened to share that the latest charges stem from AI-generated materials he created using photos of students within his classroom. DPS and Austin ISD Police are working to identify and inform any families involved. Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, we do not yet know the extent of students involved," said Hassett in the letter.

The investigation

The backstory:

Court paperwork filed on March 13 says that in May 2023, DPS investigators began an undercover operation to identify people using torrent and peer-to-peer (P2P) file-sharing sites to receive and share images and videos of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Investigators identified a computer that was actively sharing CSAM and found within the files being shared, there was "at least one minor child engaged in sexually explicit conduct," says the affidavit.

From December 29, 2024, to January 15, 2025, the computer downloaded a total of 126 files containing CSAM, including images of nude children being penetrated by adults.

In late February, a subpoena revealed the computer's IP address was registered to Innmon. Investigators then surveilled his home and learned he worked at Baranoff Elementary in early March.

A search warrant was executed on March 11, and Innmon allegedly told investigators he had downloaded images of CSAM. Investigators seized a laptop, Innmon's cell phone and a portable hard drive. More CSAM files were found on the hard drive, and court paperwork says investigators are still analyzing the seized devices.

What's next:

Austin ISD police are working with the Texas Department of Public Safety to investigate this further, said Principal Hassett.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact AISD police at 512-414-1703.

Hassett says that any family who needs additional support concerning this over Spring Break is encouraged to reach out to Integral Care, which provides 24-hour support for mental health crises, or by appointment, at 512-472-4357.

The school also plans to develop an ongoing plan to support its community with district counseling, crisis and mental health professionals after Spring Break. The school is also consulting with the Center for Child Protection, a nonprofit that supports and serves child abuse victims in Travis County.