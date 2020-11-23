Cash, gift card donations encouraged for Cedar Park Police's Blue Santa program

The Cedar Park Police Department is once again partnering with the community to help provide families in need with toys to help make the holiday season a little brighter. This year police are encouraging monetary and gift card donations to help limit physical contact with donated items.

Click here to donate or you may drop off cash, gift cards, or checks, or mail a gift card or check. Checks should be made payable to CPCPAAA (Cedar Park Police Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association). Please do not mail cash. The mailing and drop-off address for Blue Santa monetary donations is:

CPCPAAA, ATTN: Blue Santa Program

C/O Cedar Park Police Department

911 Quest Pkwy. Cedar Park, TX 78613

Donations for this year’s Blue Santa program must be received by December 7, 2020. All donations to Blue Santa are tax-deductible, as the CPCPAAA is a 501(c)(3), non-profit organization.

Families in need may still register during the specified registration times, at the Cedar Park Police Department, located at 911 Quest Parkway. Registration must be done in-person, but forms in English and Spanish are available on www.cedarparktexas.gov/bluesanta, to complete in advance of the in-person registration during the following dates and times:

November 17, 2020 Tuesday 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

November 20, 2020 Friday 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

November 23, 2020 Monday 5:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

The toy distribution day is Saturday, December 19, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Officials say in recognition of a difficult year for many, the Cedar Park Police Department is partnering with local non-profit Gracie's Canned Goods to collect holiday canned food items. Along with the toys, the food items will be distributed to families participating in Blue Santa, so that they may have the fixings they need for a traditional holiday meal.

Suggested canned items to donate are:

Canned Vegetables

Canned Cranberries

Canned Fruits

Stuffing Mix

Canned Pumpkin

Biscuit or Roll Mix

Canned or Boxed Potatoes

Gravy

Canned Yams

Boxed Pie Crust

Canned Fruit Filling

Drop-off locations for canned goods are the Cedar Park Recreation Center (1435 Main St.) and the Cedar Park Public Library (550 Discovery Blvd.)