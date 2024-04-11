Castaways rescued from remote Pacific island after writing 'HELP' on beach in palm tree fronds

article

Three men stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean for more than a week were successfully rescued after their message "HELP" written in palm tree fronds was spotted from the sky during a joint rescue operation launched by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy.

The men, experienced mariners all in their 40s, reportedly embarked on a voyage from Polowat Atoll, which is part of the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM), on Easter Sunday in a small, 20-foot open skiff that had been equipped with an outboard motor.

But six days later, Joint Rescue Sub-Center (JRSC) Guam received a distress call from a relative of the three men who said her three uncles had not returned from Pikelot Atoll, which is about 100 nautical miles northwest of Polowat Atol, the U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam said in a news release .

A joint search and rescue operation by the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy was immediately launched, despite initial challenges in mobilizing air assets due to availability, operational commitments and weather conditions.

A U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft from Kadena Air Force Base in Japan was deployed, and the U.S. Coast Guard diverted the USCGC Oliver Henry, which had already been in the FSM, to the initial search area that spanned a massive 78,000 square nautical miles, officials said.

Then, a breakthrough.

"In a remarkable testament to their will to be found, the mariners spelled out "HELP" on the beach using palm leaves, a crucial factor in their discovery," said Lt. Chelsea Garcia, the search and rescue mission coordinator on the day they were located. "This act of ingenuity was pivotal in guiding rescue efforts directly to their location."

The image shows the U.S. Coast Guard near the beach of a remote Pacific island where the stranded sailors were rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia)

The crew of the U.S. Navy P-8 aircraft was successfully able to drop survival packages to sustain the men until help could arrive, and the USCGC Oliver Henry was rerouted to Pikelot Atoll to conduct the rescue mission.

Then, the next day on April 8, a U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Hercules aircraft from Air Station Barbers Point in Hawaii flew over the mariners and relocated them, as well as dropped a radio to establish communication.

The image shows the U.S. Coast Guard near the beach of a remote Pacific island where the stranded sailors were rescued. (U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia)

Officials said the men confirmed that they were in good health, had access to food and water, and recovered their skiff, which sustained damage, rendering it and the engine non-functional.

The USCGC Oliver Henry was able to reach the men on Pikelot Atoll on the morning of April 9, and they were safely rescued and returned to Polowat Atoll.

This image shows the U.S Coast Guard after successfully rescuing three men who were stranded on a remote island in the Pacific Ocean. (U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia)

"Whether we're out there protecting valuable resources or saving lives, we're not just visitors – we're members of this vibrant maritime community that connects all these islands," said Lt. Ray Cerrato, commanding officer of USCGC Oliver Henry. "This recent operation near Pikelot Atoll hits home the kind of difference we can make. It's about more than just performing a duty; it's about the real human connections we forge and the lives we touch."

