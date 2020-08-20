Castle Hill Fitness installs Plexiglass “workout pods” to help keep gym members safe

One local gym is taking an extra step to make sure each of their clients is safe.

At Castle Hill Fitness, going to the gym looks a lot different.

“We just felt like okay, maybe we can do more. We can do more to keep people really physically distant and a space that generally is kind of buzzing with people and activity,” said marketing and brand manager Amy Rogers. “The pandemic has pushed a lot of businesses to be super creative with how to survive, how to keep the economy going, and how to best serve our clients."

Castle Hill Fitness has installed workout pods around equipment.

“Thinking about pods, you know, you think that you're about to get into a capsule and go blast into outer space, but when we were talking about this, you never know what's gonna happen and the future is now and we need to kind of adjust for it,” said Rogers.

Advertisement

Rogers says these pods are the gym’s effort to keep their clients safe during COVID-19 while letting them get their workout in.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Each and every piece of workout equipment has been partially encased in Plexiglass, almost in a box form.

“We set up most of the strength pods to be a full-body workout and then we have some cardio pods that have the partitions and a single piece of cardio machine with an air filter in it,” she said.

Rogers says this allows gym-goers to have their own space and be distant from others working out. The pods also help the gym keep track of who is where.

“That's actually been really great for our staff and our patrons to know that my space is my space and I can be guaranteed. You can't even get that when you go to the grocery store,” she said.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

Each pod is numbered and has the equipment, sanitizer, and an air humidifier in it. The gym's website lists exactly which pods allow you to do what workout.

“It'll flash which pods have those pieces of equipment, then you click on that pod, click book, and that's it,” said Rogers. “We're doing the best that we can out of a situation that we don't have any control over so you can't remove 100% of the risks, but you can really lower it a lot."

To check out the website, click here.

For more Austin news, click here.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

FOX 7 Austin is working to keep you up to date with coronavirus, with both local and national developments. You can also get the latest COVID-19 news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.