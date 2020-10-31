Catch all the college football action on FOX 7 Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - FOX 7 Austin has a full slate of college football coming your way!
Catch all the college football action today on FOX 7 Austin!
Playing right now is the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan. The Wolverines have won 3 of the last 4 meetings.
At 3 p.m., The Texas Longhorns are at Boone Pickens Stadium to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. The Longhorns beat the Cowboys last season 36-30.
In primetime tonight at 7 p.m., Texas Tech is hosting Oklahoma.
