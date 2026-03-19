CBP hosting San Antonio job fair with hiring bonuses up to $60K

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The Brief U.S. Customs and Border Protection is hosting a three-day career expo in San Antonio from March 24–26 to fill critical national security roles. Applicants can consult with recruiters and submit digital applications on-site, with some positions offering up to $60,000 in incentive payments. While the event dates and times are public, the specific San Antonio location is currently being withheld until a candidate completes registration.



The largest federal agency within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection, is hosting a three-day job fair in the San Antonio area from March 24–26.

The career expo is aimed at rapidly filling the front lines of national security, by offering jobseekers in the area an opportunity to learn about CBP’s mission, available roles, and the application process.

CBP San Antonio career expo

What we know:

The career expo starts at 9 a.m. next Tuesday. The hours for the three-day event are listed as followed:

March 24: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central

March 25: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central

March 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Central

The event is said to be open to individuals seeking challenging and meaningful careers with opportunities for growth and a strong sense of mission and purpose.

(Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo by ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

The event will be held in San Antonio, Texas but an address will be provided for individuals upon registration. Interested individuals are encouraged to register in advance, bring questions, review their resumes, and be prepared to submit applications.

Registration is available here.

Requirements, on-site application tips

Dig deeper:

According to CBP, attendees should have a digital copy of their resume available on their phone for easy reference, as paper resumes will not be accepted.

Attendees will have access to CBP recruiters who are available to answer questions and provide guidance on applications, resumes, and interviews. Onsite application submissions will also be accepted, despite no interviews or job offers being made during the expo.

Available roles,$60,000 hiring incentives

Big picture view:

CBP is the nation’s largest law enforcement agency that is recruiting for mission-critical roles in law enforcement and mission operations support. These positions include:

Air Interdiction Agent

Border Patrol Agent

Criminal Investigator

Customs and Border Protection Officer

Marine Interdiction Agent

General Attorney and more

CBP states that they offer training, competitive pay, and robust benefits, fostering an environment of continuous learning and career advancement. New CBP officers and agents may be eligible for up to $60,000 in incentive payments for certain locations.

Federal hiring regulations apply to all CBP positions and U.S. citizenship is required.

What you can do:

More information about specific positions is available at careers.cbp.gov.