CBP intercepts $10.1 million methamphetamine shipment at Laredo World Trade Bridge

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The Brief CBP officers at Laredo's World Trade Bridge intercepted over 1,100 pounds of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $10.1 million. The narcotics were discovered on June 15 inside a commercial tractor-trailer that was legally manifested as hauling polypropylene. Homeland Security Investigations special agents have taken over the case to investigate the smuggling attempt, and no arrests have been announced yet.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the World Trade Bridge intercepted a massive shipment of methamphetamine with an estimated street value exceeding $10.1 million, federal authorities announced Monday.

$10M drug bust at Texas border crossing

What we know:

The narcotics seizure happened on June 15, 2026, at the cargo facility connecting Laredo to Mexico.

According to CBP records, a federal officer selected a 2013 Volvo tractor-trailer for a secondary enforcement examination. The commercial truck was hauling a shipment legally manifested as "polypropylene." Polypropylene is a tough, heat-resistant, and flexible thermoplastic polymer widely used in everyday consumer products, industrial packaging, and medical devices. It is the second most commonly produced synthetic plastic in the world.

During the secondary inspection, CBP officers used a non-intrusive imaging system alongside a law enforcement canine team to examine the cargo. The specialized search led to the discovery of 1,100.79 pounds of suspected methamphetamine concealed within the commercial commodity.

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Federal officials estimated the street value of the confiscated synthetic drugs at $10.1 million.

What they're saying:

"This major interception reflects the steadfast dedication of CBP officers to protecting our communities from harmful drugs," said Alberto Flores, Port Director for the Laredo Port of Entry. "The professionalism and thorough efforts of our officers are essential to our mission, and this achievement showcases the exceptional work carried out daily in the cargo environment."

CBP officers seized the narcotics at the scene. Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) have taken over the case and are actively investigating the smuggling attempt.