CBP officers seize $290K worth of cocaine at Laredo Port of Entry

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The Brief CBP officers seized nearly 50 pounds of alleged cocaine worth over $290,000 at the Laredo Port of Entry. The drugs were discovered hidden in 20 packages inside a car driven by a 36-year-old U.S. citizen. The driver was arrested, and the case remains under active investigation by Homeland Security.



U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials stated that officers seized 49.3 pounds of alleged cocaine valued at more than $290,000 during an inspection at the Laredo Port of Entry.

Details of the cocaine seizure

What we know:

The seizure happened on Friday, Oct. 23, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2019 Honda Accord for a secondary inspection. The vehicle was driven by a 36-year-old U.S. citizen and had a 17-year-old Mexican citizen passenger.

According to CBP, a nonintrusive inspection revealed 20 packages containing the alleged cocaine hidden inside the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $290,680.

CBP seized the drugs and the vehicle. The driver was arrested, and special agents with Homeland Security Investigations are investigating.

What they're saying:

"Officers at the Laredo Port of Entry consistently demonstrate vigilance in protecting our nation from dangerous narcotics," Port Director Albert Flores said in a statement. "Their dedication to safeguarding our communities remains second to none."

Officials said the seizure supports the Homeland Security Task Force’s efforts to disrupt transnational criminal organizations and prevent illegal drugs from reaching U.S. communities.