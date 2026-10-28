San Antonio man sentenced to 15 years in federal meth and heroin conspiracy

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The Brief San Antonio resident Alfredo Landin, 28, was sentenced to over 15 years in federal prison for running a cross-border meth and heroin trafficking operation. Investigators intercepted Landin's courier in 2021, seizing roughly 8 kilograms of methamphetamine and 3.5 kilograms of heroin hidden in a vehicle. Landin will serve this sentence concurrently with an earlier 151-month term from a separate federal drug trafficking conviction.



A San Antonio man was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute at least 500 grams of methamphetamine.

Sentenced in San Antonio federal drug conspiracy

What we know:

According to the court documents, 28-year-old Alfredo Landin, also known as "Fredo," imported large amounts of meth from Mexico and distributed the drugs to dealers in the San Antonio area. Landin arranged for drivers to deliver at least 10 kilograms of narcotics at a time using hidden compartments.

On July 19, 2021, agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas DPS) found about 8 kilograms of meth and 3.5 kilograms of heroin in a vehicle traveling to deliver the drugs to Landin in Indian Creek, according to court documents.

Landin was arrested on April 19, 2024, and pleaded guilty March 4, 2025. He was sentenced in June to 151 months in a separate case in which he also pleaded guilty to trafficking methamphetamine.

According to prosecutors, the sentences will run concurrently.

Prosecutors on the cross-border trafficking ring

What they're saying:

"Alfredo Landin was responsible for importing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin from Mexico to exploit our communities for financial gain," U.S. Attorney Justin R. Simmons said. "Thanks to the tireless efforts of our DEA and DPS partners, we were able to interdict a large shipment of narcotics just before it was delivered to Landin."

The DEA and Texas DPS investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric Yuen prosecuted it.