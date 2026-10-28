Texas man who bragged about assaulting child, shared child porn in Kik group gets 18 years in prison

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The Brief A 54-year-old Floresville man was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for distributing child pornography in a Kik group. Jose David Carvajal Jr. pleaded guilty after investigators found hundreds of explicit images on his phone and evidence he sexually abused a child. In addition to prison time, he faces lifetime supervision, must pay $35,000 in victim restitution, and forfeit property used in the crime.



A Floresville man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sharing child pornography in a Kik group, where he also bragged about sexually assaulting a young child.

What we know:

The FBI arrested Jose David Carvajal Jr., 54, in November 2023 after investigators said they discovered he had sexually touched a child and took pictures of her showering without her knowledge.

A search of his phone revealed hundreds of images and videos showing prepubescent children engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

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Timeline:

Detectives said Carvajal was a part of the Kik group, where he shared some of those images, for more than six years. The Kik messaging app lets users send texts, photos, videos and links without sharing a personal phone number.

Carvajal pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of child pornography in November 2025, and was recently sentenced in a federal court in San Antonio.

What's next:

His 18-year prison sentence also includes a lifetime of supervision, and he was ordered to pay $35,000 in restitution to seven victims, along with $5,000 under the Amy, Vicky and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act.

Carvajal also had to forfeit the items used to commit the offense. Authorities did not specify what those items were, but his phone was likely on the list.