CDC releases updated guidance on masks for fully vaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released updated guidance giving fully vaccinated people a little more freedom when it comes to wearing a mask. The CDC says fully vaccinated Americans can put the mask away, but only in certain outdoor settings.

"Starting today, if you're fully vaccinated and you're outdoors and not in a big crowd, you no longer need to wear a mask," said President Joe Biden.

Biden referred to newly released guidelines put out by the CDC in a press conference Tuesday. According to those guidelines, fully vaccinated people no longer have to wear a mask outdoors except when in crowded settings.

"This is another great reason to go get vaccinated now," said Biden.

Fully vaccinated people can now do outdoor activities, attend a small outdoor gathering, or go to an outdoor restaurant without wearing a mask. In fact, the CDC says even unvaccinated people can go on a walk, run, or bike ride outside without masking up.

"Things are getting closer back to normal," said Dr. Charles Lerner, physician member of Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force.

Dr. Lerner says he thinks these new guidelines are coming at the right time. "We started out with a totally blank slate a year ago. We knew nothing about the epidemiology of this disease, and data slowly flows in and as data comes in, we can make better recommendations."

However, fully vaccinated people aren't completely off the hook when it comes to wearing a mask. The CDC continues to recommend masking up at crowded events like a basketball game, concert, or parade.

