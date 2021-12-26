Cedar Park, Austin police investigating suspicious package

The Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) is currently investigating reports of a suspicious package near a Cedar Park shopping center.

CPPD first received the report about the package shortly before 5 p.m. Dec. 26. Officers are currently on scene in the 1400 block of Cypress Creek Road near the Shoppes at Lakeline Village.

The Austin Police Department's bomb squad is helping with the investigation.

Residents are advised to avoid the area of Cypress Creek and Lakeline Boulevard until it's deemed safe.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter