Cedar Park burglary suspect now facing child pornography charges

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The Brief A man is facing child pornography charges Cedar Park police said last year, he was arrested for burglary of a business During an investigation, detectives found evidence of child pornography



A Cedar Park burglary suspect is now facing child pornography charges after an investigation, police said.

What we know:

Police said in July 2025, police investigated a burglary at a business that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Gregory Goulet.

During an investigation, detectives reviewed cell phone data connected to the case and found concerning photos. Based on the photos, another search warrant was obtained by detectives.

Investigators found evidence of child pornography.

Goulet was charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.