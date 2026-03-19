Cedar Park burglary suspect now facing child pornography charges
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CEDAR PARK, Texas - A Cedar Park burglary suspect is now facing child pornography charges after an investigation, police said.
What we know:
Police said in July 2025, police investigated a burglary at a business that led to the arrest of 33-year-old Gregory Goulet.
During an investigation, detectives reviewed cell phone data connected to the case and found concerning photos. Based on the photos, another search warrant was obtained by detectives.
Investigators found evidence of child pornography.
Goulet was charged with possession or promotion of child pornography.
The Source: Information from the Cedar Park Police Department