Cedar Park delaying trash collection by one day this week

The City of Cedar Park says it is delaying its trash collection by a day this week.

Residents whose trash was not collected Wednesday are asked to leave it out for tomorrow. Trash pickup for Thursday will then be collected on Friday, and Friday trash pickup will be on Saturday.

Recycling collection will stay on its usual schedule.

The city says it is planning for trash and recycling collection to be back to its normal Monday-Friday schedule next week, including the Juneteenth holiday, which will be observed on Monday.

The city says any updates will be shared on social media and on the city website.