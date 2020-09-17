Cedar Park has all their ducks in a row, 'new recruits' march outside police station
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Cedar Park Police Department certainly had all their ducks in a row when a bird family marched single file outside their station in Cedar Park.
CPPD tweeted Thursday a video that shows 16 ducks and ducklings scooting along by the curb near police cars.
“Make way!” wrote the police department. “Cedar Park PD has 16 new recruits learning how to march in our back parking lot. Isn’t that Quacktastic?”
