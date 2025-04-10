Check your cameras: Cedar Park, Leander police looking for attempted kidnapping suspect

The Brief Residents in the Carriage Hill subdivision are being asked to check their cameras for footage of an attempted kidnapping suspect. Police are asking residents to check camera footage from April 1 and April 2, specifically in the area near and around Hawk Drive. Leander police say a man attempted to kidnap a four-year-old child from the Lakeline Apartments on April 2.



Police are still looking for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping from earlier this month and are asking residents in the area to check their cameras.

What we know:

Cedar Park police are asking residents in the Carriage Hills subdivision to check their security camera footage from April 1 and April 2 for any sightings of a man suspected in an attempted kidnapping.

Police are focusing specifically on the area near and around Hawk Drive.

Cedar Park police say that a resident reported seeing someone matching the suspect's description around 11 p.m. on April 1, roaming the neighborhood.

What happened on April 1?

The backstory:

The incident happened on April 2, at the Lakeline Apartments at 3000 N. Lakeline Boulevard, involving a four-year-old child.

"Very, very uncommon," said Lt. Mike Mohler with the Leander Police Department earlier this month. "In the 25 years that I’ve been with Leander, almost 25 years that I’ve been with Leander, it’s the first."

The child is safe and was not injured, and no weapons were involved.

The suspect

What we know:

Leander police have released a description of the suspect:

White male

Approximately 5'9"

Thin build

Short dark curly hair

Last seen wearing a black long-sleeved T-shirt and light-colored shorts; no shoes

Lt. Mohler said they were not able to locate the suspect via drones or K9s, so he’s turning to the public for help identifying him.

The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound from the apartment complex and is still at large.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information that might help identify the suspect or with any footage to share is urged to call Sgt. Aaron George at 512-528-2839 or email them at ageorge@leandertx.gov.

Leander police are also advising the public to:

Stay Alert: Always be aware of your surroundings, especially in unfamiliar areas.

Travel in Groups: There’s safety in numbers—avoid walking alone at night or in secluded places.

Trust Your Instincts: If a situation feels off, remove yourself as quickly as possible.

Share Your Whereabouts: Let a friend or family member know where you’re going and when to expect you back.

Avoid Distractions: Limit phone use while walking so you can stay aware of people around you.

Residents can report any suspicious behavior to the police immediately at 512-528-2800.