Cedar Park officer injured in hostage situation released from hospital

A Cedar Park Police Department officer who was injured during a hostage situation over the weekend has been released from the hospital.

The two other officers who had been injured had already been released.

CPPD Chief Mark Harmon shared a video on Twitter Wednesday afternoon of officer Nik Anderson leaving the hospital after he underwent arm surgery following a hostage situation that occurred Sunday.

Anderson was one of three officers who were injured when they entered a home in Cedar Park responding to a call of a mother who reported her son was stealing her car, according to a newly released affidavit.

Joseph Desean Taylor

The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Joseph DeSean Taylor, barricaded himself in a room within the house and fired at the officers when they began a forced entry into the room he was occupying.

CPPD officers Jacqueline Quiles, who has been with the department four years; Cris Hester, a 10 year veteran of the department; and officer Anderson, who has been an officer at Cedar Park for eight years, were all injured when Taylor began firing.

Taylor then proceeded to barricade himself along with his mother and two siblings in the home, an ordeal that would 16-hours before he released his family members and peacefully surrendered himself to police.

CPPD has since said that Taylor will be charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public officer and three charges of kidnapping — all first degree felonies.

Officers Quiles and Hester were treated and released from a hospital earlier in the week, according to Cheif Harmon.

Those looking to support the officers injured in the shooting can donate to the Cedar Park Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association or the 100 Club.