Cedar Park officer-involved shooting: Stabbing suspect shot, killed by police

The Brief Cedar Park police, Texas Rangers investigating officer-involved shooting Officers initially responded to report of a stabbing at a bar on Nov. 2 Suspect fled the scene, then brandished a firearm at police; two officers opened fire, killing them



A stabbing suspect was shot and killed by Cedar Park police officers late Sunday night, the department says.

What we know:

Cedar Park police say officers responded to a report about a stabbing at Top Spin Bar in the 1800 block of S Lakeline Boulevard just before 10 p.m. Nov. 2.

The victim had been stabbed multiple times and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Sunday night, the victim was in stable condition, police say.

Officers quickly located the suspect, who had fled the scene on a motorcycle. After a short pursuit, the suspect reportedly stopped near Fall Creek Drive, got off his motorcycle, and brandished a firearm.

Two officers fired their weapons and the suspect was killed on scene.

The suspect has been identified as 24-year-old Jacob Allen of Cedar Park.

Dig deeper:

Allen had an extensive criminal arrest history, including weapons offenses, obstruction, and assault-related charges, say Cedar Park police.

He was known to area law enforcement and had previously made threats toward officers in surrounding agencies.

What's next:

The two tenured officers are now on paid administrative leave per department policy. They have been identified as:

K9 Officer Erik Detlefsen, 22 years with the department

Sgt. Ryan Zander, 9 years with the department

Cedar Park police say the Texas Rangers are assisting in investigating the shooting.

This is an ongoing, active investigation.