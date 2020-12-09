Cedar Park officer struck by vehicle during pursuit

A Cedar Park police officer has been injured after they were struck by a vehicle during a pursuit between Cedar Park and Leander.

The Cedar Park Police Department says there is a significant police presence in the areas of FM 1431 and North Bell Boulevard and the 2100 block of North Bell Boulevard after the officer was struck by a vehicle.

The Leander Police Department says that southbound U.S. 183, not the toll road, is shut down at Osage Drive due to the crash investigation. Traffic is being routed to S. Bagdad Road and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

CPPD says that the suspect is now in custody and the officer sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for updates

