Cedar Park police investigating robbery of USPS letter carrier

The Cedar Park Police Department is investigating the robbery of a USPS letter carrier in Northwest Cedar Park.

CPPD says that before 9:45 a.m. Saturday, they received a call of a robbery in the 1900 block of Yaupon Trail near W. New Hope Drive.

Officers arrived on scene and learned a robbery had occurred involving a USPS letter carrier at the mailbox collection area on Yaupon Trail. The victim told officers there were at least two suspects involved.

One suspect is described as a younger Hispanic male, around 5'6" and clean-shaven. The suspect vehicle is described as a white four-door sedan.

CPPD says they are actively investigating this robbery alongside the United States Postal Inspection Service.

Anyone with any information in regards to this robbery is asked to contact Detective Anthony Bridgewater at 512-260-4886 or by email or to call the USPIS hotline at 877-876-2455 or report online. There is a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those involved.

Robbery of a letter carrier is a federal offense punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

CPPD and USPIS are encouraging residents to take extra precautions this holiday season:

Be aware of your surroundings when checking your mail at your mailbox or at a mail collection box.

Mail contains many items that are attractive to thieves to include checks, money orders, credit/debit cards, and merchandise.

Do not let incoming mail sit overnight in your mailbox or in a collection box.

Deposit any outgoing mail inside post office lobbies or in a USPS blue collection box. If you place your outgoing mail in a blue USPS collection box, be sure to do so BEFORE the last collection time.

As a reminder, the longer your mail stays in any mailbox, the more susceptible it is to theft

