Cedar Park PD hosting Easter egg hunt on April 4

The Brief An Easter egg hunt in Cedar Park will take place on April 4 This is the first year Cedar Park PD will be hosting the event It will take place, rain or shine Stay up to date on the Cedar Park PD's social media



Kids in Cedar Park can put on their detective hats and bunny ears for an Easter egg hunt on April 4. It's put on by the Cedar Park Police Department.

Rain or shine, the hunt is on. This is the department's second weekend of hosting the event and their first year doing it.

Cedar Park Easter egg hunt

What they're saying:

"During Easter, we knew that we wanted to do something. Sometimes the Easter egg hunt, the traditional type, can be a little chaotic and whatnot," Sgt. Ryan Zander with the community services division of CPPD said. "Our whole goal is to get parents out there with their kids, get out in nature, check out some of these cool places that Cedar Park has to offer, all of that good stuff."

During the search, kids who find a golden egg will find a prize in it. They can go to the police department to get a bigger gift and a tour of the police station.

Last week, they dropped two eggs for kids to find. This week, there will be three eggs. They'll be hidden in different locations, and there will be clues on where to find them on CPPD's social media pages.

"It will be somewhere fun. Even if somebody isn't able to find one, they can still have fun with their kids at those locations and so forth," Zander said.

Credit: Cedar Park Police Department

He says it's a way to explore your own city.

"It just really gives parents and kids the opportunity to get out there early Saturday morning, go to some places that they might not even know about," he said.

While this event is for young children, Zander says they're thinking of events for older kids in the future. The goal is to connect with the community.

"Our number one goal is to humanize the profession, bridge gaps, and just be transparent and open with everybody and really have those conversations and get to know each other," he said.

Why you should care:

The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 4.

Keep an eye on CPPD's social media for hints and updates.