Kangaroo reunited with owner after getting loose near San Antonio

article

The Brief Elemndorf Police Department says a kangaroo got loose near San Antonio The department coordinated with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to locate the marsupial



The Elmendorf Police Department says a kangaroo is now back with its owner after getting loose near San Antonio.

What they're saying:

"We officially have "kangaroo on the loose" checked off the city bingo card," Elmendorf PD posted on Facebook at around 10 a.m. on May 20.

The backstory:

Elmendorf PD says its sergeant worked with the Game Warden and Texas Parks & Wildlife to safely locate the animal.

It's not clear where the kangaroo came from, but city officials said in an email to FOX 7 Austin at around 2 p.m. that "Little Rex" was found and reunited with his owner.