Cedar Park police warn residents of scam callers demanding money, threatening arrest

The Cedar Park Police Department is warning residents to beware of scam callers posing as police officers.

CPPD says the scam callers are using what appears to be a CPPD phone number and asking for thousands of dollars over the phone. The scammers are allegedly threatening arrest to those who do not pay them.

Police tell residents to not fall for this scam.

The FCC says if you receive a call from someone claiming to be with a government agency or company, hang up the phone and call the phone number registered to said company on their website to verify the authenticity of the request.

To view more tips on avoiding scam callers, click here.