Cedar Park SWAT situation ends peacefully, 1 person in custody

One person is in custody after a SWAT situation in Cedar Park. The Cedar Park Police Department says the incident began shortly before 11 p.m. on April 3 in the 900 block of Elm Wood Trail near Cypress Creek Road.

Officials say police were responding to an assault and family violence call and when they arrived they found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside a home, reportedly with a weapon.

After hours of negotiation, the suspect came out and surrendered to police.

The suspect was the only person inside the home and no one was hurt.

No word on what charges the suspect will face.

