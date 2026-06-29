Celebrate America's 250th birthday at Texas State Parks
Texas State Parks are rolling out a massive lineup of historic, patriotic, and outdoor programming to mark the upcoming Semiquincentennial—the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence—state wildlife officials announced Monday.
Patriotic Lineup
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) has coordinated themed events across dozens of state parks and historic sites, blending traditional Fourth of July celebrations with unique educational and hands-on activities tied to America's 250-year milestone.
"Fourth of July is always special at Texas State Parks, but the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence has provided some memorable programming for this year’s holiday," TPWD officials said in a statement.
The expansive programming caters to distinct interests, ranging from living history demonstrations to backcountry stargazing.
State officials noted that because some of the specialized programming requires advanced registration or occurs on dates leading up to or just after the Fourth of July, visitors should consult the individual park calendars before traveling.
Texas State Parks also reminded the public that under state law, a park pass or daily standard entry fee covers access to all events, and children 12 and under always enter free. Full programming itineraries and reservation details are available on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department's official events webpage.
For the History Buffs
- Want to hike through the history of some of our parks? Join Lake Corpus Christi, Goose Island or Ray Roberts Lake State Park‘s Johnson Branch Unit to learn about their pasts.
- Prefer a different type of "boom" to fireworks? Join Fort Richardson State Park for an artillery demo and military drills.
- The ever-present but sometimes hidden dinosaur tracks are WAY older than 250 years. Learn all about them at Dinosaur Valley State Park!
- How did the cattle herds play a role in the American Revolution? Find out at Goliad State Park and Historic Site!
For the Hands-on Historian
- Get a slice of Americana with Dutch oven cooking at Cooper, Mustang Island, Ray Roberts Lake, or Purtis Creek State Parks.
- Learn to throw an Atlatl, an ancient hunting technology, or practice your bow and arrow skills with archery at Inks Lake State Park!
- Cooper and Fort Boggy State Parks can teach and show off the skills that shaped the homestead and pioneer way of life, allowing visitors to step back in time!
- Test your knowledge on national and state icons at trivia night at Fort Parker or McKinney Falls State Parks.
- Learn about and/or make the ink used to sign some of America’s most important documents at Bastrop, Cooper, Dinosaur Valley, Fort Parker, Goose Island, Lake Corpus Christi, Mission Tejas, Lockhart, Palo Pinto Mountains and Purtis Creek State Parks, or at Government Canyon and Hill Country State Natural Areas.
For the Nature Nurturer
- Celebrate one of America’s icons with the bison at Caprock Canyons State Park.
- Would you rather celebrate with the stars? Join Palo Pinto Mountains , Mother Neff , Purtis Creek or Pedernales Falls State Parks for some star-spangled skies.
- Create your own declaration to nature and use ink rooted in history to sign them at Lake Tawakoni State Park or Fort Leaton State Historic Site!
- Trees that may be as old as the U.S. have stories to tell. Learn about them at Lake Tawakoni, Bonham, Lake Brownwood, or Dinosaur Valley State Parks.
- Cast a line and see what you reel in at Purtis Creek, Huntsville or Lockhart State Park, taking part in one of the country’s oldest outdoor activities — fishing!
- Learn about the Texas state reptile, the Texas horned lizard, at Lake Arrowhead State Park.
For Patriotic Parkers
- Was there another bird in line to be America’s National Bird? Learn about it at Brazos Bend, Dinosaur Valley, Lake Tawakoni, and Lake Casa Blanca International State Park.
- Join Lockhart State Park for a red, white and blue scavenger hunt.
- Be a part of the Ultimate Picnic Photo Challenge at Galveston Island State Park!
- Go on a night hike with Inks Lake State Park, dressed in your most patriotic garb.
- Get your art on at Galveston Island State Park with sunset watercolors on the coast.
- Try to spot red, white and blue birds on bird walks at Goose Island, Village Creek, Palo Pinto Mountains, Lake Arrowhead, McKinney Falls or Lake Tawakoni State Parks.
- Take a scenic bike ride at Estero Llano Grande to look for the tri-colored heron or be a part of a parade at Buescher State Parks.
- Celebrate the history of Caddo Lake State Park with their Red, White and Blueprinting event, working with cyanotypes.
- Light up the sky with colors by light painting at Cooper State Park!
- Enjoy some of America’s oldest pastimes at the Lyndon B. Johnson State Park and Historic Site, with hand-churned ice cream and games, or visit Sea Rim State Park for a campfire and s’mores.
The Source: Information in this article is from Texas Parks and Wildlife.