Man dies after being shot by deputies in Guadalupe County

The Brief Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says deputies shot and killed a man involved in a domestic disturbance The man was holding a knife to a woman's neck and refused to comply with commands from deputies



The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office says deputies shot and killed a man who held a knife to a woman's neck during a domestic disturbance.

The backstory:

Deputies were dispatched at around 2:43 a.m. on August 13 to a home in the 400 block of Hurst Lane in Seguin in response to a 9-1-1 call from a man reporting a disturbance.

Officials say the caller indicated "he is going to kill her."

Deputies arrived and entered the home upon hearing screaming coming from inside.

Once inside, deputies saw a man holding a knife to a woman's neck.

Officials say deputies commanded the man to drop the knife and the man refused.

"Facing an immediate threat to the woman and themselves, deputies were compelled to shoot the male subject," officials say.

The man died as a result of his gunshot wound.

No other deputies or other people were hurt.

What you can do:

If you or someone you know is in a domestic violence situation you can contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Telecommunications Device for the Deaf: 800-787-3224

Text "START" to 88788

Chat live online: thehotline.org

The National Domestic Violence Hotline is answered 24 hours a day by trained advocates prepared for crisis intervention support, safety planning, education, advocacy, and can refer you to local shelters and other resources in Texas.

If you’re in an emergency and need immediate help from the local police department, call 9-1-1.