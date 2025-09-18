Cement truck driver sentenced to 18 years after deadly Hays CISD school bus crash

The Brief A cement truck driver was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash He was accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus in March 2024 The driver heard victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing



The cement truck driver accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The backstory:

Jerry Hernandez, the cement truck driver accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

In March 2024, a Hays CISD bus was coming back from a field trip on SH 21. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on board.

According to crash reports, Hernandez crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the bus to roll over, killing Ulises Montoya, 5. Hernandez also hit a car behind the bus, killing Ryan Wallace, 33.

"Not many people know Ryan, we will try to honor him by making changes in the laws. 18 years for taking two lives is not enough," Lily Alvarez Wallace, Ryan's mother, said. "Ryan was a brilliant, brilliant mind."

Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter.

Court documents show Hernandez admitted to using marijuana the night before the crash, cocaine the morning of, and only slept three hours.

Victim impact statements

It was an emotional day in court as family members of those affected and teachers made victim impact statements. Many described severe PTSD and lasting injuries.

When Hernandez entered the courtroom, he took a look at everyone. He was expressive. When the first person spoke, he sniffled, his attorney offered him a tissue box, and he jerked away. As others spoke, he seemed to either nod or shake his head.

Trisha Zylowski's son was hospitalized after the crash. He still has a piece of glass in him. He suffers from PTSD and separation anxiety.

"I don't think [the sentence] enough, I think we're all serving life sentences for his choices, our kids and our families are impacted forever," she said. "I just want everyone to know that and understand that every choice has a consequence and to be mindful of people's lives."

Wallace's family called on people to write to the Parole Board to make sure Hernandez serves his full sentence.

Hernandez's attorney says they don't have any comment.

What they're saying:

Hays CISD released the following statement:

"Hays CISD is grateful for all of the people involved in seeking accountability from the person who caused the school bus crash that claimed two precious lives in March 2024. The work to bring people to justice is never easy.

However, today, as it is on all days, the district’s focus remains on lifting up those who suffered trauma and loss. There is nothing that can ever bring back Ulises Montoya Rodriguez or Ryan Wallace. And, there is nothing that can ever erase the wounds, both physical and emotional, incurred on that fateful and tragic day."