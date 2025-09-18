Expand / Collapse search

Cement truck driver sentenced to 18 years after deadly Hays CISD school bus crash

By
Published  September 18, 2025 7:12pm CDT
Bastrop County
FOX 7 Austin
Deadly Hays CISD bus crash: Truck driver sentenced

Deadly Hays CISD bus crash: Truck driver sentenced

The cement truck driver accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The Brief

    • A cement truck driver was sentenced to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash
    • He was accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus in March 2024
    • The driver heard victim impact statements at the sentencing hearing

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas - The cement truck driver accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus has been sentenced to 18 years in prison.

Hays CISD school bus crash

The backstory:

Jerry Hernandez, the cement truck driver accused of killing two people in a crash with a Hays CISD school bus, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison. 

In March 2024, a Hays CISD bus was coming back from a field trip on SH 21. Forty-four students and 11 adults were on board.

According to crash reports, Hernandez crossed the center line into oncoming traffic, causing the bus to roll over, killing Ulises Montoya, 5. Hernandez also hit a car behind the bus, killing Ryan Wallace, 33. 

Texas school bus crash: TxDOT report released

Texas school bus crash: TxDOT report released

TxDOT has released its report into the Texas school bus crash that killed an elementary school student and a UT graduate student.

"Not many people know Ryan, we will try to honor him by making changes in the laws. 18 years for taking two lives is not enough," Lily Alvarez Wallace, Ryan's mother, said.  "Ryan was a brilliant, brilliant mind."

Hernandez pleaded guilty to two counts of manslaughter. 

Court documents show Hernandez admitted to using marijuana the night before the crash, cocaine the morning of, and only slept three hours. 

Victim impact statements

Hays CISD releases video of school bus crash

Hays CISD releases video of school bus crash

WATCH: Dash cam video shows the moments leading up to a school bus crash on March 22 that left two people dead and dozens injured in Bastrop County. Courtesy: Hays CISD *Warning: While FOX 7 has removed the audio and the video does not show images of children, this video may still be disturbing for some viewers.

It was an emotional day in court as family members of those affected and teachers made victim impact statements. Many described severe PTSD and lasting injuries. 

When Hernandez entered the courtroom, he took a look at everyone. He was expressive. When the first person spoke, he sniffled, his attorney offered him a tissue box, and he jerked away. As others spoke, he seemed to either nod or shake his head.

Featured

Texas school bus crash: Truck driver was not allowed to drive at time of crash
article

Texas school bus crash: Truck driver was not allowed to drive at time of crash

The concrete truck driver involved in a deadly school bus crash was not allowed to drive a commercial vehicle at the time of the incident in Bastrop County, according to the federal government.

Trisha Zylowski's son was hospitalized after the crash. He still has a piece of glass in him. He suffers from PTSD and separation anxiety.

"I don't think [the sentence] enough, I think we're all serving life sentences for his choices, our kids and our families are impacted forever," she said. "I just want everyone to know that and understand that every choice has a consequence and to be mindful of people's lives."

Wallace's family called on people to write to the Parole Board to make sure Hernandez serves his full sentence. 

Hernandez's attorney says they don't have any comment.

What they're saying:

Hays CISD released the following statement:

"Hays CISD is grateful for all of the people involved in seeking accountability from the person who caused the school bus crash that claimed two precious lives in March 2024. The work to bring people to justice is never easy.

However, today, as it is on all days, the district’s focus remains on lifting up those who suffered trauma and loss. There is nothing that can ever bring back Ulises Montoya Rodriguez or Ryan Wallace. And, there is nothing that can ever erase the wounds, both physical and emotional, incurred on that fateful and tragic day."

The Source: Information from statements made at a sentencing hearing

Bastrop CountyHays CountyCrime and Public Safety