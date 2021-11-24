Central Texas Food Bank expects to serve close to 400K this November

With more and more Central Texans struggling to put food on the table this holiday season, the Central Texas Food Bank is kicking into overdrive.

"People gotta eat. We gotta put food out," said Ruth Kaplan, a volunteer leader with the Central Texas Food Bank.

In November alone, the food bank expects to serve close to 400,000 Central Texans.

"As the temperatures get colder they’re spending more money on utilities, prices of everything are going up, plus they really want to get for their kids, their loved ones, presents," said Kaplan.

Since 2019, the Central Texas Food Bank has seen a 26% spike in the need for their services, with one in seven Central Texans now experiencing hunger every day.

"We will always meet the need, but as it increases, it just takes more food, more resources to get the food out where it needs to be," said partner services manager Tara Sinicropi.

Thankfully, the community has stepped up—in more ways than one. "They’ve made donations of food, funds and their time through volunteering, and we’re just so incredibly grateful," said Sinicropi.

On this Thanksgiving Eve, 85 of those volunteers—from kids to senior citizens—were hard at work in the food bank’s Southeast Austin warehouses.

"Picture like Costco with like randomness that needs to be sorted into some sort of semblance of organization," said volunteer leader Nick Russo.

Donated food makes its way onto conveyor belts to volunteers stationed along who clean and sort the items. "Your peanut butter, your canned tuna, your canned vegetables, things like that, we sort them into the right categories so we know how much of what we have," said Russo.

More volunteers load the items onto palettes headed for food pantries, soup kitchens and more. So why do they do it? "First, food is my passion. Second, it’s better than a trip to the gym because I’m helping people," said Kaplan.

After experiencing food insecurity herself, Kaplan started volunteering with the food bank in 2008.

"It’s a constant in my life that no matter how much craziness is going on out there, I can at least feed people," said Kaplan, who says she is thankful that "I’m alive, I’m 68 years old, and I’m in good enough health that I can come and do this."

"It’s crucial that when I sit down to have a meal with my family or friends I know that other people can do that regardless of their situation," said Russo.

Officials with the Central Texas Food Bank say they can always use volunteers as well as monetary and food donations. Sinicropi says monetary donations are most helpful, and, thanks to a grant from the Beaumont Foundation, she says every dollar donated can provide eight meals.

Advertisement

To learn more about donating or volunteering, click here.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter