A fire damaged a bar near UT campus on Sunday morning.

Fire at Campus Hookah Lounge on Guadalupe (Austin Fire Department)

Flames broke out around 7:30 a.m. Sunday morning at the Campus Hookah Lounge on Guadalupe Street between 27th and 28th Streets.

Crews arrived to find the fire burning on the first floor.

RELATED

They were able to quickly contain the flames.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.