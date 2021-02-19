Central Texas Food Bank to hold two distributions in Del Valle, Kyle

The Central Texas Food Bank is holding two emergency food distributions this weekend, one in Kyle and one in Del Valle.

CTFB is partnering with the City of Kyle to distribute food at Lehman High School at 1700 Lehman Road on Saturday, Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Mobile Food Pantry scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 20, in Kyle has been canceled.

CTFB is also holding a mass food distribution event at Del Valle High School at 5201 Ross Road from noon to 3 p.m.

At these distributions, CTFB will distribute free emergency food boxes with an assortment of food items which will vary depending on available supplies.

The food distribution is designed as a drive-through event, but no one in need will be turned away. Those who are driving through are asked to make appropriate space in their truck or hatch.

Those arriving by public transportation or by foot should look for the designated walk-up area and are recommended to bring containers to carry the food as it will be in boxes that may be difficult to carry, says CTFB.

All are welcome to attend either distribution event and no registration is required.