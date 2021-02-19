LIST: Where to get free water, hot meals in Austin if you need help
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of Texans in Austin and the surrounding areas lost power, water, or essential services during a winter storm that led to freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions throughout the state.
City officials, local businesses, and other organizations are providing water, hot meals, and support for people seeking help. Many nonprofit organizations are also asking for donations so they can help people experiencing homelessness or those who are in need of support.
Here’s a list of the resources being offered.
WHERE CAN I GET FREE WATER?
People who decide to go are reminded to bring their own containers.
- The ABGB
- Adelbert's from 12pm - 6pm
- Batch Craft Beer and Kolaches from 12pm - 5pm
- Black Star Co-op plans to have water available but no times have been given
- Circle Brewing from 12pm - 4 30pm
- CVS across from Walmart on Anderson Lane
- Gabrellias’ Free Water Bottles 1pm
- Hopsqaud Brewing from 12pm - 5pm
- Meanwhile Brewing 10am- gone
- The Meteor 10,000 Free Water Bottles 10am
- Mozart's 12pm - gone
- Natural Grocers is offering free water from its reverse osmosis water filtration machine through February 23.
- Party Barn ATX
- Prep To Your Door located at 507 Calles St. #100 from 10am - 6pm
- Red Horn Brew in Cedar Park from 12pm - 5pm
- St. Elmo Brewing Company from 12pm - 5pm
- RAIN Water is distributing bottles of water (you're asked to bring a reusable bag) at The Meteor on South Congress from 10 am - 2 pm and Gabriela's Downtown on East 7th from 1 pm - 2 30pm.
- Whitestone Brewery in Cedar Park from 12 pm - 7pm
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
WHERE CAN I GET A HOT FREE MEAL?
365thingsaustin and whenwherewhataustin both compiled lists of FREE meals being giving out today. Please note that some of these are still serving regular menu items; so to take advantage of the free meal you may need to mention the 365thingsaustin post.
- Buenos Aires Cafe: Offering 200 free meals (milanesa + potatoes, spaghetti and meatballs, stew)
- Chilantro: 400 free bowls
- China Harbor: 300 meals (chicken fried rice or chicken lo mein) starting at 1 pm
- Taco Deli: 1,000 free tacos from their Crestview and Gracy Farms locations
- Old Thousand - East: 100 meals starting at 2 pm
- La Pera: 200 El Camaron Crispy Taco meals starting at 3 pm
- Pho-natic: 400 chicken or beef pho starting at 2 pm
- Revival Coffee: 500 meals from Frida Friday, plates from some of their favorite local restaurants, starting at 2 pm
- Schlotsky's Northcross: 300 small sandwiches starting at 11 am
- Twin Lion: 200 meals starting at noon
- Thai Fresh: 50 meals starting at 11 am
- Vic And Al's: 450 meals (dirty rice and chicken thighs) starting at 1 pm