LIST: Where to get free water, hot meals in Austin if you need help

Thousands of Texans in Austin and the surrounding areas lost power, water, or essential services during a winter storm that led to freezing temperatures and hazardous road conditions throughout the state.

City officials, local businesses, and other organizations are providing water, hot meals, and support for people seeking help. Many nonprofit organizations are also asking for donations so they can help people experiencing homelessness or those who are in need of support.

Here’s a list of the resources being offered.

WHERE CAN I GET FREE WATER?

People who decide to go are reminded to bring their own containers.

WHERE CAN I GET A HOT FREE MEAL?

365thingsaustin and whenwherewhataustin both compiled lists of FREE meals being giving out today. Please note that some of these are still serving regular menu items; so to take advantage of the free meal you may need to mention the 365thingsaustin post.

