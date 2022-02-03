Expand / Collapse search

Several Central Texas HEB stores closing early Feb. 3 due to wintry weather

By Lisette Lopez
Published 
Winter Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Several H-E-B stores in the Central Texas area are set to close early on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to wintry weather conditions.

The following stores will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:

  • Greater Austin H-E-B stores
  • All Round Rock H-E-B stores
  • Georgetown 1 and Georgetown 2
  • Lakeway
  • Bastrop plus!
  • Buda
  • Dripping Springs
  • Kyle plus!
  • La Grange
  • Lockhart
  • Luling
  • San Marcos 1 and San Marcos 2
  • Wimberley
  • Burnet
  • Elgin
  • Hutto plus!
  • Kingsland
  • Lampasas
  • Leander plus! and Leander 2
  • Marble Falls
  • Pflugerville 2
  • Taylor
  • Cedar Park

The following stores will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:

  • Copperas Cove
  • Harker Heights
  • Killeen 3 and Killeen 2
  • Mexia
  • Ennis
  • Corsicana
  • Stephenville
  • Belton
  • Temple 2 and Temple 1
  • Gatesville
  • Marlin

H-E-B said all stores will open back up on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m.

Additionally, Central Market locations only in the DFW Metro area and Austin will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3. 

Morning weather forecast for February 3, 2022

An arctic air mass will continue to spread across the Austin area today, bringing the coldest temperatures we have seen so far this winter. Zack Shields has the details for you.

___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter