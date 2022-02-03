Several Central Texas HEB stores closing early Feb. 3 due to wintry weather
AUSTIN, Texas - Several H-E-B stores in the Central Texas area are set to close early on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to wintry weather conditions.
The following stores will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:
- Greater Austin H-E-B stores
- All Round Rock H-E-B stores
- Georgetown 1 and Georgetown 2
- Lakeway
- Bastrop plus!
- Buda
- Dripping Springs
- Kyle plus!
- La Grange
- Lockhart
- Luling
- San Marcos 1 and San Marcos 2
- Wimberley
- Burnet
- Elgin
- Hutto plus!
- Kingsland
- Lampasas
- Leander plus! and Leander 2
- Marble Falls
- Pflugerville 2
- Taylor
- Cedar Park
The following stores will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:
- Copperas Cove
- Harker Heights
- Killeen 3 and Killeen 2
- Mexia
- Ennis
- Corsicana
- Stephenville
- Belton
- Temple 2 and Temple 1
- Gatesville
- Marlin
H-E-B said all stores will open back up on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m.
Additionally, Central Market locations only in the DFW Metro area and Austin will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.
