Several Central Texas HEB stores closing early Feb. 3 due to wintry weather

Several H-E-B stores in the Central Texas area are set to close early on Thursday, Feb. 3 due to wintry weather conditions.

The following stores will be closing at 5 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:

Greater Austin H-E-B stores

All Round Rock H-E-B stores

Georgetown 1 and Georgetown 2

Lakeway

Bastrop plus!

Buda

Dripping Springs

Kyle plus!

La Grange

Lockhart

Luling

San Marcos 1 and San Marcos 2

Wimberley

Burnet

Elgin

Hutto plus!

Kingsland

Lampasas

Leander plus! and Leander 2

Marble Falls

Pflugerville 2

Taylor

Cedar Park

The following stores will be closing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 3:

Copperas Cove

Harker Heights

Killeen 3 and Killeen 2

Mexia

Ennis

Corsicana

Stephenville

Belton

Temple 2 and Temple 1

Gatesville

Marlin

H-E-B said all stores will open back up on Friday, Feb. 4 at 8 a.m.

Additionally, Central Market locations only in the DFW Metro area and Austin will close at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 3.

