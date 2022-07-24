List of Central Texas school districts offering free meals for the 2022-23 school year
TEXAS - Several central Texas school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch at their campuses for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.
The following districts will be offering students free meals:
Austin ISD
Select Austin ISD schools will provide free meals to students without any meal application or documentation. To view the select AISD campuses participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), click here.
Manor ISD
All Manor ISD campuses will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.
San Marcos CISD
All San Marcos CISD campuses will provide students with free breakfast and lunch through the CEP program. No applications or documentation will be necessary.
This list will be updated as new information is released. Check back for updates.