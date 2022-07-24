List of Central Texas school districts offering free meals for the 2022-23 school year

Several central Texas school districts are offering free breakfast and lunch at their campuses for the upcoming 2022-23 school year.

The following districts will be offering students free meals:

Select Austin ISD schools will provide free meals to students without any meal application or documentation. To view the select AISD campuses participating in the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP), click here.

All Manor ISD campuses will provide free breakfast and lunch to all students and eliminate the collection of meal applications for free, reduced-price and paid student meals.

All San Marcos CISD campuses will provide students with free breakfast and lunch through the CEP program. No applications or documentation will be necessary.

This list will be updated as new information is released. Check back for updates.