Central Texas TRICARE beneficiaries can receive emergency prescription refills

The Brief Some TRICARE beneficiaries can receive emergency prescription refills until July 17 This is only for beneficiaries in certain Central Texas counties These emergency refills are due to severe flooding in the area



TRICARE beneficiaries in several Central Texas counties can receive emergency prescription refills due to severe flooding, the Department of Health Agency announced.

What we know:

TRICARE beneficiaries in certain Central Texas counties can receive emergency prescription refills from now until July 17.

Those counties include: Bandera, Bexar, Burnet, Caldwell, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Guadalupe, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson.

To receive the refill, TRICARE beneficiaries should take their prescription bottle to any TRICARE retail network pharmacy. If you cannot take the bottle, or the label is damaged or missing, TRICARE beneficiaries should contact Express Scripts, Inc., or their retail network pharmacy for assistance.

To find a network pharmacy, beneficiaries may call Express Scripts at 1-877-363-1303, or search the network pharmacy locator .

What is TRICARE?

TRICARE is the uniformed services health care program for active duty service members, active duty family members, National Guard and Reserve members and their family members, retirees and retiree family members, survivors, and certain former spouses worldwide.