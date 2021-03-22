Central Texas VA offers COVID-19 vaccine to all enrolled veterans

The Central Texas Veterans Health Care System says that it will be providing COVID-19 vaccinations to all enrolled veterans, regardless of age.

All veterans enrolled in VA health care will be eligible to receive a vaccination.

No appointments will be required and walk-ins will be accepted. The Central Texas VA says veterans may experience fluctuating wait times based on demand and vaccine availability.

The vaccine type will vary from location to location and the Central Texas VA says vaccines will only be available for enrolled and eligible veterans at this time.

Vaccines will be available at the Austin Outpatient Clinic at 7901 Montopolis Drive from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The Central Texas VA says that the most common side effects for the COVID-19 vaccines are injection site pain, fatigue, and headache. Any side effects usually disappear within 48 hours and clinical staff will be available to help throughout the vaccination process.

