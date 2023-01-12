It's a cold front day. The January feel is back in the wake of the cold front.

Mostly sunny, dry, cooler and windy times are ahead today with highs running 15 to 25 degrees cooler than yesterday.

The dry streak continues but the warm spell is over.

Wind gusts today will reach 25 to 35 mph lowering the humidity, keeping temps in check, increasing cedar levels and enhancing the wildfire risk.

The winds will settle down tonight setting the stage for a colder morning tomorrow.

