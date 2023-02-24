Winter is back! After a very warm week, it's feeling more like February in the wake of the latest cold front.

Temperatures are holding steady in the upper 40s and low 50s today with overcast skies.

On and off drizzle is possible later today and tonight but the rain totals will be low.

Staying cloudy tonight with lows in the 40s and no freeze.

Clouds dominate going into the weekend but not much rain.

We are tracking the next Western Low which will help warm up the area but could it turn on the showers and storms.

The all important weekend forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

