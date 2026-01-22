The Brief Several Central Texas school districts have canceled, rescheduled, or postponed UIL sports events and other activities A list of the school districts who have made changes for this weekend, Jan. 24-25, can be found below



With an arctic blast heading towards Central Texas, some school districts are making plans regarding weekend activities.

Arctic blast ahead

What we know:

The Arctic front is slowing down and won't get here until during the day on Saturday, Jan. 24, delaying the freezing weather until Saturday night.

This has led to an adjustment to the timing of the wintry mix.

Expect some on and off light rain on Friday and Friday night.

The rain turns widespread and heavy during the day on Saturday.

Central Texas school districts' plans

Local perspective:

Below is a list of Central Texas school districts and their plans for the winter weather:

Austin ISD

All travel and school activities will be closed on Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25. This includes athletics, field trips and school-based events.

All Austin ISD facilities will be closed this weekend as well, including any rentals from outside organizations.

Del Valle ISD

Del Valle ISD announced on Wednesday, Jan 21, that it would be proactively canceling all activities and athletics on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Georgetown ISD

All activities for Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25 are canceled or will be postponed.

Hays CISD

Hays CISD has canceled all UIL sports and fine art activities for Saturday, Jan. 24 and Sunday, Jan. 25.

Some of the activities may have shifted to different times and dates. Athletes and artists should check with their coaches and sponsors for updated schedules.

Future Farmers of America and the Hays County Stock Show activities may still be taking place on Saturday. Participating students will need to check with their sponsors and the stock show organizers.

Leander ISD

All district activities for Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25, have been canceled due to winter weather.

This includes all events, meetings, practices, rehearsals, and games.

Manor ISD

All school district activities have been canceled for Saturday, Jan. 24, and Sunday, Jan. 25.

