Changes to COVID-19 orders possible as Austin-Travis County numbers decline

New COVID-19 orders could soon be coming from Austin-Travis County leaders as numbers in the area have declined.

The current orders are set to expire tomorrow (9/30) and officials are expected to issue new ones either today or tomorrow. They're reportedly looking at expanding the outdoor gatherings rule since there seems to have been some success in slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler hinted at possible upcoming changes during his latest "Got A Minute" segment.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

Current numbers in Austin-Travis County are 665 active cases for a total of around 29,000 since the pandemic began. That number is up 91 from Sunday.

The seven-day average of new hospitalizations is at 13 with 78 currently hospitalized and 19 in local intensive care units.

Advertisement

Austin-Travis County has recorded a total of 426 deaths from COVID-19 which is up six from Friday.

The dashboard estimates that more than 28,000 people have recovered from the coronavirus.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

While numbers are on the decline and the officials are considering updating regulations, Mayor Adler says that everyone still must wear masks and follow guidelines to help slow the spread further.

"We were nervous about Labor Day, we haven't really seen a spike associated with that. We were nervous about all the people coming from the hurricane, we haven't really seen a spike associated with that," Adler says. "We have had more cases associated with students but they seem to be contained thus far with the students' group and so long as we have the virus and contain the virus, that gives us the ability in our community to do more things. Only works if we wear masks."

Dr. Mark Escott with Austin Public Health will be providing an update to the Travis County Commissioners Court.

__

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST INFO ON THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK