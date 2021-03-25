Charges brought against two for highway crash that killed 8 noncitizens

article

Two Austinites have been indicted for their alleged roles in a crash that left eight noncitizens dead. A federal jury in Del Rio returned a four-count indictment against 18-year-old Bianca Michelle Trujillo-Lopez and 28-year-old Isidro Rodriguez Jr. on Wednesday, March 24.

The indictment charges both with one count of conspiracy to transport noncitizens resulting in death; one count of transporting a noncitizen resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport noncitizens resulting in serious bodily injury; and one count of transporting a citizen resulting in serious bodily injury.

According to court documents, the fatal accident occurred on Thursday, March 4, about 30 miles north of Del Rio, a city on the U.S.-Mexico border. The defendants were traveling on FM 2523 near Del Rio when a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper attempted to stop them for speeding.

The driver, Trujillo-Lopez, allegedly tried to outrun the trooper, at times reaching speeds over 120 miles per hour. She ultimately lost control of her vehicle and rolled it multiple times after missing a curve on the road, according to the court documents.

One noncitizen died after being ejected from the vehicle during the rollover. Two noncitizens were transported to San Antonio area hospitals with multiple injuries. Another noncitizen sustained minor injuries, according to court documents.

The defendants face up to life in federal prison upon conviction of charges alleging death as a result and up to 20 years in federal prison upon conviction of charges alleging serious bodily injury as a result, according to court documents.