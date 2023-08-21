Crews battle large chemical fire at fertilizer plant in North Williamson County

Crews are battling a large chemical fire at a fertilizer plant in North Williamson County.

The fire broke out at the American Feed Plant in Bartlett Sunday night. The facility was fully engulfed.

A group of deputies from Milam County were dispatched to assist with any evacuations, but Bartlett city officials say evacuations have not been necessary.

Bartlett firefighters say the fire is under control. Hazmat teams are on scene for chemical spills.

The fire is not expected to spread, nor is there expected to be catastrophic explosions from the chemicals.

People are asked to avoid the area until the fire has been extinguished.

