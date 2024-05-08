Kaitlin Armstrong case: Moriah Wilson's parents file lawsuit

The parents of murdered cyclist Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson have filed a lawsuit against Kaitlin Armstrong, the woman convicted of killing her.

Karen and Eric Wilson filed the suit on May 6 in the 200th District Court in Travis County. According to court records, Armstrong has not been served yet.

Armstrong was convicted in November of murdering Wilson in an East Austin home in May 2022. She was sentenced to 90 years in prison for the murder.

Armstrong’s court-appointed appellate attorney issued a notice to appeal her conviction on Nov. 27, which must be done within 30 days of her conviction.