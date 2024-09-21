2 people found dead in South Austin home: APD

The Brief 2 people were found dead in South Austin home Bodies were found during a check welfare call Person of interest in custody



Two people were found dead in a home Saturday afternoon, prompting a homicide investigation in South Austin.

The Austin Police Department says shortly after noon, Sept. 21, Austin 911 was contacted by someone requesting a welfare check on the residents of a home in the 2300 block of Brookhill Drive, off Menchaca Road, across from Garrison Park.

When officers arrived and entered the home, they found two bodies with multiple trauma wounds. Officers cleared the home and took a person of interest into custody.

That person is currently being interviewed by homicide detectives, according to APD. It is currently unknown if the person was found inside the home.



APD is investigating this incident as Austin's 44th and 45th homicides of 2024.

This is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public, says APD.