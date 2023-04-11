Chicago to host 2024 Democratic National Convention

The 2024 Democratic National Convention will be held in Chicago.

The political convention will run from Aug. 19-22, 2024 and hold its main evening events at the United Center, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Chicago beat out other finalist cities such as Atlanta and New York to land the convention.

The convention is projected to draw roughly 6,000 delegates and attract tens of thousands more to the Windy City.

A Democratic official who spoke on Tuesday on the condition of anonymity said President Joe Biden called Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday morning to inform him of Chicago's selection.

"Chicago is a great choice to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention," Biden said in a statement. "Democrats will gather to showcase our historic progress including building an economy from the middle out and bottom up, not from the top down. From repairing our roads and bridges, to unleashing a manufacturing boom, and creating over 12.5 million new good-paying jobs, we’ve already delivered so much for hard working Americans – now it’s time to finish the job."

Chicago is solidly Democratic, as is Illinois. But holding the party's presidential nominating gathering in such a pro-union city again demonstrates Biden's commitment to organized labor - which will be critical to his bid to win a second term in the White House.

The move also could counter Republicans, who last summer decided to hold their 2024 convention in Milwaukee in another critical Midwestern battleground state, Wisconsin.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot praised the committee's decision to choose Chicago.

"I am deeply honored that President Biden and the DNC have chosen Chicago," Lightfoot said in a statement. "I want to commend all the City government leaders who demonstrated with a proven track record of excellence that by choosing Chicago, the DNC, convention delegates, volunteers and others would be treated to a first class experience in our world class city. The DNC will create once-in-a-generation opportunities for job creation and business growth here in our city, and I’m proud that we got it done for the people of Chicago."

Chicago hosted the infamous 1968 Democratic convention that is best remembered for a brutal clash between police and protesters opposing the Vietnam War.

The last Democratic National Convention in the city was in 1996, when President Bill Clinton won a second term.

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said the convention will give Chicago a chance to show true hospitality to the party.

"We are unmatched when it comes to hosting events of this scale. I look forward to working closely with the DNC to facilitate a spectacular convention that showcases Chicago's diverse culture, our beautiful lakefront, our renowned hospitality sector, and our best asset: our amazing people," Johnson said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.