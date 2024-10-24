Trump in Austin: Oct. 25 visit expected to impact traffic

The Brief Donald J. Trump is expected to visit Austin on Friday His visit is for an appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast The city of Austin says to expect street closures near St. Edward's and the airport



Donald J. Trump, former president and Republican presidential candidate, is expected to visit Austin on Friday, Oct. 25.

Ahead of his visit, the City of Austin is warning residents of potential road closures, traffic delays, and travel delays getting to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

The city says that street closures are expected along all lanes, including the frontage lanes, of:

SH 71 between US 183 and Woodward Street, near St. Edward's University

US 183 between SH 71 and Burleson Road near Austin-Bergstrom

No closures are expected on I-35.

The city is advising residents to:

Plan alternative routes to avoid delays

Use public transportation options, but note that some routes may be adjusted to accommodate closures

Avoid parking along the route

Be patient

Those heading to the airport in the afternoon are also advised to plan accordingly with alternate routes and sufficient arrival time.

During his visit, Trump is scheduled to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast. His opponent, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is also visiting Texas to hold a rally in Houston.