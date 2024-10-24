Trump in Austin: Oct. 25 visit expected to impact traffic
AUSTIN, Texas - Donald J. Trump, former president and Republican presidential candidate, is expected to visit Austin on Friday, Oct. 25.
Ahead of his visit, the City of Austin is warning residents of potential road closures, traffic delays, and travel delays getting to and from Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.
The city says that street closures are expected along all lanes, including the frontage lanes, of:
- SH 71 between US 183 and Woodward Street, near St. Edward's University
- US 183 between SH 71 and Burleson Road near Austin-Bergstrom
No closures are expected on I-35.
The city is advising residents to:
- Plan alternative routes to avoid delays
- Use public transportation options, but note that some routes may be adjusted to accommodate closures
- Avoid parking along the route
- Be patient
Those heading to the airport in the afternoon are also advised to plan accordingly with alternate routes and sufficient arrival time.
READ MORE
- Beyoncé to appear at Harris rally in Houston, sources tell AP
- Harris-Trump showdown: New national poll shows who has the edge 2 weeks from Election Day
- Election 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump both expected to visit Texas Oct. 25
During his visit, Trump is scheduled to appear on Joe Rogan's podcast. His opponent, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris is also visiting Texas to hold a rally in Houston.