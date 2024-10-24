City Council hears hours of public comment ahead of police contract vote

The Brief Austin City Council to vote on new police contract Hundreds signed up to speak during public comment Thursday The agreement, valued at $218 million, has a 28 percent increase in raises over five years plus stipends for officers in various roles



Austin City Council is expected to vote on a new police contract.

On Thursday, council members listened to hours of public comment on the topic. Hundreds were signed up to speak.

The tentative agreement, valued at $218 million, has a 28 percent increase in raises over five years plus stipends for officers in various roles.

A related agenda item is moving $16.5 million from the general fund for the contract.

Some public commenters argued the money would be better spent on homelessness and other services.

"We have this idea that if we pay more money and get more police, we'll fix the crime, but there are people that are talking today, things we've been saying, that if we invest in communities... that's how you reduce crime," Chas Moore, founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, said.

Some also argue the contract doesn't abide by the Austin Police Oversight Act, which voters approved in 2023. One of the sticking points is the g-file, which are complaints against officers that didn't result in discipline.

The city says they don't keep a g-file, and they can release information that's requested.

Equity Action, the advocacy group behind the Oversight Act, filed a temporary restraining order earlier this week to try to delay the contract vote, which a judge denied.

The police department is still short about 300 officers, and the union says a contract will help with recruitment and retention. They've gone a year and a half without a contract.

"We are not against accountability," Michael Bullock, president of the Austin Police Association, said. "At the same time, we also want to make our city better, and we want to empower other people to be able to do the job to the best of their ability."

"Do I think the police have the right to argue and bargain for pay that they think is fair? Absolutely. Do I think the city should do that at the expense of everything else in the city budget, in the city services? Absolutely not," Moore said.

Bullock says so much time has gone towards negotiating, and they're ready to move forward.

"My hope and plea would be that we not delay," he said.