Chicago's Parlor Pizza Bar accused of seating Black customers in 'rejection section'

Former employees of Chicago’s Parlor Pizza Bar restaurants say they were overworked and mistreated and that they were told to put customers of color in a special section.

The allegations were published by Block Club Chicago.

Several employees said that management had an unspoken policy to put white customers near the windows and Black customers in a so-called "rejection section."

They also say they had to work extra hours without overtime pay and were threatened if they refused.

Parlor Pizza Bar management is strongly rejecting all the claims in the story.

The allegations come after all three Parlor Pizza bar locations in Chicago were raided by investigators in late October.

