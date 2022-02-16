Chicago's top cop says 60 percent of carjacking suspects are juveniles

The carjacking task force announced well over 100 arrests since the start of this year.

However, there is still a bigger problem.

CPD Supt. David Brown says about 60 percent of the offenders taken into police custody are juveniles. Many of them are prime suspects in carjackings.

Chicago police now have Oak Brook, Forest Park and Berkley police departments joining their carjacking task force.

Tuesday night was their 21st mission. More than 100 police officers were on the ground from 22 departments.

Homeland Security and Illinois State Police offered their helicopters.

Since the beginning of this year, 182 carjacking suspects have been arrested.

The youngest person arrested Tuesday isn't even old enough to drive.

"This 14-year-old is being charged with aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm, which is a Class X Felony, after being identified as one of the offenders who approximately 14 hours earlier took a car at gunpoint from a 53-year-old man in the 400 block of West 31st Street in the 9th District," said Brown.

Brown says issues in the juvenile justice system shows no real consequences for children committing these types of crimes.