Chick-fil-A opening new location in downtown Austin this week

Chick-fil-A will soon be available in downtown Austin!

A new location is opening at the intersection of 6th Street and Congress Avenue. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Wednesday and 6:30 a.m. to midnight, Thursday through Saturday.

The fast food restaurant will officially open for business on Thursday, July 29.

In place of the traditional Chick-fil-A First 100® Grand Opening celebration, Chick-fil-A 6th & Congress will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the community with free Chick-fil-A for a year.

Additionally, in honor of the new restaurant opening, Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America. The funds will be distributed to partners within the greater Austin-area to aid in the fight against hunger.

Chick-fil-A remains committed to serving guests safely. Chick-fil-A 6th & Congress will open for carry-out and dine-in service. Guests can take advantage of contactless ordering and payment through the free Chick-fil-A® App or online ordering. To learn more about Chick-fil-A's safety protocols, please visit the COVID-19 response page.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter